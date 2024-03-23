SkyOak Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE T opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.