SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $186.38

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $186.38 and last traded at $185.77, with a volume of 58525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.51.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,836,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

