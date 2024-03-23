Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.89.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after buying an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after buying an additional 12,129,166 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $31,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

