SingularityNET Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $158.85 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007743 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00026480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00016008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,574.32 or 1.00168305 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011970 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00154542 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,325.9835198 with 1,279,380,811.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.02769303 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $172,563,892.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

