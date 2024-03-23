Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Sibanye Stillwater makes up 1.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBSW. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

SBSW stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,917,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,111,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

