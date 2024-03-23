Siacoin One Day Volume Hits $24.15 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $526.88 million and $24.15 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,933.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.63 or 0.00721703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00132900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00047196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00212391 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00130959 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,769,375,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,743,848,896 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

