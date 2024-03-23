Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59, Yahoo Finance reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shoe Carnival updated its FY25 guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 1.9 %

SCVL stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $985.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCVL shares. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shoe Carnival

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.