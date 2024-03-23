Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59, Yahoo Finance reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shoe Carnival updated its FY25 guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.54. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Williams Trading raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

