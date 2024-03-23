Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.24

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.24 and traded as high as $38.32. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 231,506 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHG. StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.3953 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 838,265 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after buying an additional 310,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 235.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 206,165 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 483,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after buying an additional 170,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,407,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

