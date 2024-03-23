Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Decreased by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 0.1 %

SHEL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. 2,962,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,191. The stock has a market cap of $218.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

