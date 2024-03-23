SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $530.72. 251,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $547.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

