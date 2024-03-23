SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,875 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $351.78. 1,102,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,090. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $355.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.29.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

