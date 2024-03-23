SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $10.39 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 247,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.91. 3,418,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,704. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

