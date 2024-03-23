SG Americas Securities LLC Has $13.11 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 795.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,071 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $96.59. 1,294,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.81.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

