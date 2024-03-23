SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 1,835.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933,617 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at $76,089,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kanzhun by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kanzhun by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,097,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,242,000 after buying an additional 1,702,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kanzhun by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,471,000 after buying an additional 1,566,551 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,292,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Kanzhun stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,040. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $21.32.

About Kanzhun

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.