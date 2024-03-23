SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 351.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78,934 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $130.86.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.