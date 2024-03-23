SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,465 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 684,773 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in SEA by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 96,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 253,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of SEA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,978 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.8% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,670,918 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 240,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.47. 3,825,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,865,101. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.96 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

