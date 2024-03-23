SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 49,697 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 834.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.71. 1,153,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,790. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

