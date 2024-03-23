SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 502,879 Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 502,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 103,199 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $7,241,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 101.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 246,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 178,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAOI shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,689.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 31,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

AAOI traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $14.68. 997,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,293. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

