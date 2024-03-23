SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 273,937 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 315.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 273,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $615,644,000 after purchasing an additional 949,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,723 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.46. 1,364,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

