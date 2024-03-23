Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.99

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Senior Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

