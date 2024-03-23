Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 7,075 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

CRM opened at $307.68 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.58 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.46 and a 200-day moving average of $249.58. The stock has a market cap of $298.45 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.