Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $41.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $19.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $105,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 792,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 580,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 512,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.