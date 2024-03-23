Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.40.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. Sabre has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth about $61,780,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2,645.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,240,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,382 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 523.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,487,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 2,928,138 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

