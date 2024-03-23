Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) President Acquires $48,708.00 in Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Royce Value Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:RVT opened at $14.78 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.
Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
