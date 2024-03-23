Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) President Acquires $48,708.00 in Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RVT opened at $14.78 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 923,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 193.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 142,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 93,740 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth about $187,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.