Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) VP Purchases $23,125.00 in Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) VP Francis D. Gannon purchased 2,500 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,125.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $23,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RMT opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $9.51.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 271,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.