Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) VP Purchases $23,125.00 in Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) VP Francis D. Gannon purchased 2,500 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,125.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $23,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of RMT opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $9.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
