Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $52.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.25.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323 over the last ninety days. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 89.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 485.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

