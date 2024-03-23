Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Sets New 1-Year High at $137.07

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$137.07 and last traded at C$136.81, with a volume of 763963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$135.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$137.03.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$190.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$132.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$125.44.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1659751 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

