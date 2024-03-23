Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Banner makes up 2.1% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Banner worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Banner by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,146,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,743,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,356 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Price Performance

NASDAQ BANR opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.01. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.54 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BANR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BANR

Banner Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.