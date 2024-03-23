Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,859 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. German American Bancorp comprises approximately 2.3% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in German American Bancorp by 43.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,429,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.60. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.25 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,107 shares of company stock valued at $37,098. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

