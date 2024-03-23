Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 135,257 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,257 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,647,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 236,281 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 105,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWB has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $205,656.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,221,671.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $205,656.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,221,671.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $146,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,012.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

