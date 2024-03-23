Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. First Merchants makes up about 3.3% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Merchants worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRME. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 43.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FRME stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $156.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.50 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

