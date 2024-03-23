Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Bancorp accounts for approximately 7.6% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bancorp by 121.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.48. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBBK. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TBBK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick bought 2,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,082.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $74,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,082.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $85,011.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 157,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,419.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,800 shares of company stock worth $308,838. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bancorp

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.