Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. TriCo Bancshares accounts for approximately 3.0% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCBK. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 37.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 77,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $281,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $45.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.