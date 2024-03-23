Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 998 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5,752.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,506 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,357.4% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,929 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 243.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,422,000 after buying an additional 1,007,135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 301,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,029. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

