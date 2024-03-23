Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 821 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.57. The company had a trading volume of 507,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,494. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average is $102.49. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.19.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

