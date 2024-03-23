Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 818 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.82. 8,359,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,781,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

