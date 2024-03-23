Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 6,683 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 487,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 61,040 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,534,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $29.77. 3,004,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,661. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

