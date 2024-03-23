Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $104.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,327. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.50 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.37.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

