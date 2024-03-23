Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 8,387 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 15,531.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.85. 1,268,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,510. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2865 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

