Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $819,000 Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

PFF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,313,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,346. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

