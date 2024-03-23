Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. 158,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,899. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

