Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,495,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,003. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.33. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.