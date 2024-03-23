Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $1.24 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.45. The company had a trading volume of 937,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,283. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

