Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 96 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in FedEx were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in FedEx by 1,023.4% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,363,000. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.41.

FedEx Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE FDX traded up $19.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.32. 8,186,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

