Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 9,052 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.4% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $20,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,411. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

