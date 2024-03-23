Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $1.76. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 1,579,849 shares traded.

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 12.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 631.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,817,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,074,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 698,160 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 274,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 343.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

