Rockline Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $61.30 and a one year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

