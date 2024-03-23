RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $16.21.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.