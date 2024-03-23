Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 220 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

